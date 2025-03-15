The latest from soul-singing’ guitar phenom Marcus King has him partnering with producer Rick Rubin to manifest songs of sadness, struggle, and despair. King’s mental-health challenges are at the heart of Mood Swings, and opinions vary over whether wearing personal issues on one’s sleeve is bravery or narcissism. Songs that dig deep are nothing new, but King takes it to a whole other level. Singing in the style of Al Green and Bobby Womack, the record combines the sparse minimalism of contemporary soul music with post-R&B soul ornamentation in the crooner department.

Rubin’s heavy hand is evident, yet King’s abundant vocal and guitar talents still shine. Despite the mega-compressed acoustic-guitar tone on “Soul It Screams,” King’s sweet fingerpicking glows. His tortured super-fuzz solo on “Delilah” is also noteworthy, as is the hyper-processing on “Inglewood Motel (Halestorm)” and the taste-riddled clean solo on “Bipolar Love.”

Drawing from dark places with the intent to excise depression, substance abuse, and thoughts of suicide, Mood Swings may feel like a downer, but its sweet, soulful, R&B rhythms and adept soloing make it a worthwhile listen. King gets an A+ for brutal honesty.

