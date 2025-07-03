Great googly-moogly! Frank Zappa’s potty-mouth masterpiece is a half-century old and now fêted with a 75-track box set. The original LP has been expertly remastered to increase separation between tracks without sacrificing analog warmth. Audibly improved, Frank’s wah-wah shred on “Nanook Rubs It” and “Cosmik Debris” still eviscerates after all these decades.

Beyond the LP tracks are nine studio outtakes. Cream superhero Jack Bruce delivered fuzz-bass nirvana on the original title track; now, enjoy the unedited version featuring an 11-minute jam between Frank, Jack, and drummer Jim Gordon. There’s a fresh take of Zappa’s R&B piano gem “Uncle Remus” – inevitably, FZ stomps on his fiery fuzz.

Also look for complete ’74 Mothers of Invention concerts from Colorado and Ohio. Frank’s crack band and guitarmanship are in full glory; listen to “Approximate” for ruthless power chords and fusion runs. Zappa torches “Montana” with fat crunch tone, and takes a particularly magnificent solo on “Stink-foot” from the Dayton show. Here, he deploys that trademark DI-guitar tone and mix of Dorian and Lydian modal ideas.

While there are endless 50th-anniversary boxes, this one is on the money. Zappa was a genius of American music, and this updated box proves it conclusively.

