Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Black Country Communion returns. Produced by Kevin “The Caveman” Shirley (Rush, Black Crowes), the band is drummer Jason Bonham, keyboard savant Derek Sherinian, Les Paul aficionado Joe Bonamassa, and Deep Purple/Black Sabbath alumnus Glenn Hughes on bass and vocals. Their mission? To fill the musical void left by Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, and Free. After a seven-year hiatus, the tensions that arose from Hughes and Bonamassa between 2012’s Afterglow and ’17’s Black Country Communion IV have morphed into a revitalized chemistry.

Chops and influences merge into epic arrangements and familiar sounds, transporting listeners to the days of ’70s British hard-rock ear candy. Mesmerizing prog lyrics, powerhouse drumming, and unfettered guitar tones permeate, like on “Enlighten” and “Stay Free” (with its “Trampled Under Foot” clavinet sounds). The gorgeous lead-guitar break on “Restless” echoes the mighty minor blues of Jimmy Page but magically transforms when Hughes belts with arena-rock zeal. Bonamassa’s gain-driven riffing on “You’re Not Alone” might cause head injury, while Sherinian’s serene keyboard intro to “Love And Faith” escalates into a testosterone-fueled duet with Hughes and Bonamassa. Its wah-infested prog solo illustrates that JB is more than just another blues-rock disciple.

This article originally appeared in VG's July 2024 issue.