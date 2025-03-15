David Hamburger

Showcasing his solo instrumental side, the Austin-based singer/songwriter stakes a claim as one of the most impressive acoustic fingerpickers on the scene. Originals mix with swinging covers of the standards “After You’ve Gone,” “Back Home In Indiana,” and a smoothly paced “Slow Boat To China”; think “jazz in a bluesier setting.” “Mueslissippi Ibis” reprises the work of early Delta bluesman Willie Brown.

“Muleshoe Getaway” borrows from “Little Rock Getaway,” penned in the ’30s by stride pianist Joe Sullivan, and a favorite of Les Paul and Chet Atkins. As with seemingly everybody, the latter’s influence is felt, with Hamburger also listing players from Roy Book Binder to Guy Van Duser along with usual suspects Stefan Grossman and Mississippi John Hurt.

As a prolific author of method books, some of the cuts began life as instructional pieces, with Hamburger’s improvisational skills serving as icing on the cake. Whether simple or intricate, Hamburger’s adept touch and solid groove are captured in clean, intimate fidelity, never sacrificing spontaneity.

Highly recommended, as is 2023’s Beautiful Scar, spotlighting Hamburger’s other side in a set of vocal originals. Either way, he shines brightly.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.