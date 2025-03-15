Many fans of Journey’s pop-rock may not realize their first three albums were experimental, with jazz-fusion and progressive-rock tendencies. Bassist Ross Valory was there from the start. Fifty years later, his first solo album brings eight instrumentals (among its nine tracks) that offer a reminder of those adventurous early days.

“Wild Kingdom” is spirited jungle jazz with Valory playing a dominant calliope lick on keyboards throughout along with spry bass fills as Marc Russo’s crisp alto saxophone lines resonate. The shimmering “Nightflower” features Valory’s rubbery fretless bass lines while Journey alumni George Tickner’s clean guitar-chord fills and Steve Smith’s deft drum work thread through Russo’s sax.

“Tomland” starts with an easygoing lilt that builds dramatically with Miles Schon’s (yes, Neal’s son) soaring blues-rock guitar. Valory weaves two bass parts through the cosmically entrancing “Touched, Part II,” while the nine-minute Santana/Horace Silver cover “Incident at Neshabur/Señor Blues” is a steaming sonic cauldron with outstanding guitar work from Vernon “Ice” Black. The only misfire is the War cover “Low Rider”; the only vocal track, it breaks from the overall vibe and its rhythm feels off. Still, All of the Above is a surprise-party gift.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.