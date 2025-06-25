Jazz lost one of its six-string luminaries when Russell Malone died on August 23, after suffering a heart attack in Japan while touring with bass legend Ron Carter. According to family, he’d been suffering from kidney failure for several years.

Malone’s blend of bop phrasing, blues and soul mastery, and flawless technique won admirers all over the world. Initially inspired by George Benson, he was best known for his sideman work with Jimmy Smith, Harry Connick, Jr., and Diana Krall. With word of his death, accolades rolled in.

“We met in Amsterdam in 1993 [and] had wonderful discussions about guitar players including George Barnes, ‘Bus’ Etri, George Van Eps, and Bucky [Pizzarelli],” said John Pizzarelli. “He played the hell out of the guitar and we were lucky to be around when Russell Malone was playing it.”

“I loved his playing so much,” added modern-bop ace Dan Wilson. “When I visited New York, he invited me over to his house to play. We played for hours, going from jazz to blues to gospel. I came back the next day, and we played until about 3 a.m. I’m devastated by Russell’s death – but inspired by his life.”

