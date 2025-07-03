It’s a wonder how never-released recordings continue to emerge – in this case, an engagement led by jazz piano virtuoso Art Tatum. Upon seeing the pianist enter a club he was playing, the great Fats Waller once announced, “God is in the house” – so prodigious were Tatum’s technical skills and musicality.

Having fronted a popular trio featuring tenor guitarist Tiny Grimes, Tatum lucked into a worthy replacement in Everett Barksdale, who previously worked with jazz violinists Erskine Tate and Eddie South. With a bright, round tone, he solos on nearly all of this triple-CD’s 39 tracks, such as a bouncy “Stompin’ At The Savoy” and a brisk “Air Mail Special,” penned by Benny Goodman and Charlie Christian. Bassist Slam Stewart’s bowing-and-humming style is also featured.

The repertoire is all standards (“Tenderly,” “Stardust,” “Body And Soul”), so with a little searching it’s instructive to compare Tatum’s approach to what Oscar Peterson, George Shearing, or Mary Lou Williams might have done. Likewise, one can investigate how Barney Kessel, George Benson, or Tal Farlow would tackle the same tunes as Barksdale. Even though it’s 71 years since this gig and 38 since his death, the six-stringer redeems himself admirably.

