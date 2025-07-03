It’s Latin, it’s surfy, it’s twangy – okay, what the heck is it? LA LOM is an instrumental trio that mines a vein of electric South and Central American music known as “chicha.” With sometime-folkie Zac Sokolow picking National electrics, this album is strangely transcendent; the opener, “Angels Point,” is a good example, the perfect mix of groove and twang.

“Figueroa” exudes rich amp tremolo, allowing Sokolow to explore an uncanny attack of single notes and chords, which he navigates intuitively. LA LOM’s uprigh-bass-and-drum rhythm section works hard to nail the vibe, while Sokolow has the difficult task of making his guitar into the lead and harmony instrument at the same time. No mean feat, it’s heard best on “Maraville.” The influence of ’60s soundtrack music is also critical, notably the spaghetti-Western soundtracks of Ennio Morricone. “’72 Monte Carlo” even conjures a melody for motorheads who dig vintage sounds.

Somehow, The Los Angeles League of Musicians is a soundtrack in itself. Sokolow and company have created a unified statement from beginning to end, as any good album should. LA LOM further reflects the cultural melting pot of Los Angeles – here, through the joy of twangy guitar music. What more could you want?

