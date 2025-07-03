Rockin’ Independence Day

Vintage Guitar has put together a Rockin’ 4th of July playlist. Listen and enjoy!
Spotify is free or available without ads via a paid subscription. Go to www.spotify.com and search “Vintage Guitar magazine,” or if you already have an account, Listen to the complete list HERE.
Also On Spotify
Vintage Guitar presents Buy That Guitar. Hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide, who explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, amplifiers, and other gear. Listen to the complete season one and two HERE. Also accessible on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for your listening pleasure!