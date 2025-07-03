On Andy Wood’s fourth solo effort, the Nashville guitarist combines imaginative compositions with guitarmanship that merges technical ability, emotion, polish, and feel. Bear witness to the swift country chromatics, soul-tugging ballads, blues-rock, pastoral atmospherics, and the bombast of prog-tastic shred.

The seduction begins with the slow, pulsating groove of “Shoot The Sun Down.” Here, sustaining guitar echoes within a ballad that blends beautifully stacked harmonies and effortless 64th notes. Brent Mason guest stars on “Free Range Chicken,” where fiery Telecaster pickin’ and banjo coexist in a galaxy of beguiling country prog – like Dream Theater meets the Dixie Dregs.

Wood covers “Rooster” by Alice In Chains, gets neo-classical on “Master Gracey’s Manor,” enters Satriani’s world on “Hylia,” and has a play date with Joe Bonamassa on “Moaning Lisa.” Edgy alternate-picked pentatonic sequences ensue as Wood and Bonamassa trade bars and licks with post-Eric-Johnson zeal and intravenous sriracha for extra spice. Charisma is a well-manicured guitar album with solid compositions.

