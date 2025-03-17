NEW!!! Lac R’ Shot! FLASH COAT! UltraThin Clear Gloss Lacquer!

The New Standard In Flash Coats!
Now, get Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Clear, “Gun Like” flash coats on both large areas + spot gloss
repairs!
Clear Gloss Lac R’ Shot! – UltraThin Lacquer Flash Coat is developed
especially for guys who are serious about Wood. Now quick and easy
professional repairs of gloss finishes after repair work is attainable! Plus
complete ultra-thin gun like finishes are also now doable right out of a can!
Lac R’ Shot! UltraThin Flash Coat provides you with an ultra-thin, ultra-clear,
hard and durable finish that is more flexible and far more chatoyant than any
competitor’s lacquer.
Adjustable Vertical / Horizontal spray nozzle coupled with a specially tuned
“even flow” formula…. Lac R’ Shot! UltraThin provides you with Flash
Coats As Close To A Spray Booth As You Can Get Without the Artillery!
Features And Benefits:
Quick and easy professional gloss finishing and touch ups after
repair work
Use as a complete finish
Eliminates Need For a Spray Gun! Ultra Fine Spray Flows And
Lays Down Beautifully
Able to level sand between coats if needed after overnight dry time
Can be buffed in 24 hours if needed
Can recoat as soon as dry to the touch
Hard, Durable, Resistant, Ultra Clear Finish
Wide Adjustable Horizontal And Vertical Spray Pattern Tip