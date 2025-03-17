NEW!!! Lac R’ Shot! FLASH COAT! UltraThin Clear Gloss Lacquer!

The New Standard In Flash Coats!

Now, get Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Clear, “Gun Like” flash coats on both large areas + spot gloss

repairs!

Clear Gloss Lac R’ Shot! – UltraThin Lacquer Flash Coat is developed

especially for guys who are serious about Wood. Now quick and easy

professional repairs of gloss finishes after repair work is attainable! Plus

complete ultra-thin gun like finishes are also now doable right out of a can!

Lac R’ Shot! UltraThin Flash Coat provides you with an ultra-thin, ultra-clear,

hard and durable finish that is more flexible and far more chatoyant than any

competitor’s lacquer.

Adjustable Vertical / Horizontal spray nozzle coupled with a specially tuned

“even flow” formula…. Lac R’ Shot! UltraThin provides you with Flash

Coats As Close To A Spray Booth As You Can Get Without the Artillery!

Features And Benefits:

 Quick and easy professional gloss finishing and touch ups after

repair work

 Use as a complete finish

 Eliminates Need For a Spray Gun! Ultra Fine Spray Flows And

Lays Down Beautifully

 Able to level sand between coats if needed after overnight dry time

 Can be buffed in 24 hours if needed

 Can recoat as soon as dry to the touch

 Hard, Durable, Resistant, Ultra Clear Finish

 Wide Adjustable Horizontal And Vertical Spray Pattern Tip