REVEREND REEVES GABRELS SPACEHAWK NOW HAS HT OPTION

[Toledo, OH January 23, 2025] – The new Reverend Reeves Gabrels Spacehawk HT is for those who prefer more traditional pickups and a non-trem bridge. The alnico-loaded Reverend HA5 humbuckers bring warmth and clarity with enhanced sustain from the TOM/stop tail bridge. Modern features such as a sealed body for controlled feedback, an on-off toggle switch, and a push-pull phase switch in the tone control make this guitar Retro-Modern design done right.

The Reverend Spacehawk is the guitar that Reverend Guitars designed for Reeves Gabrels when he joined The Cure. It is the fifth signature model for Gabrels from Reverend Guitars.

The Reverend Reeves Gabrels Spacehawk HT is available through any Reverend Authorized Dealer.

About Reverend Guitars:

Founded in 1997, Reverend Guitars has been at the forefront of creating instruments that are beyond the ordinary. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and the artistry of music, Reverend Guitars continues to inspire musicians worldwide. Each instrument is a testament to the brand’s dedication to the craft, inviting players to explore new realms of sonic possibilities. Well played, indeed.