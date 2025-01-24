Robby Krieger & The Soul Savages

A diversity of musical influences directly led to the Doors’ groundbreaking sound in the ’60s. In the same light, the debut from guitarist Robby Krieger’s new quartet includes 10 playful instrumentals, grooving on many of those soul, jazz, rock, and blues inspirations in still-fresh ways. Joining Krieger in this musical adventure are veterans with impressive résumés – bassist Kevin “Brandino” Brandon, keyboardist Ed Roth, and drummer Franklin Vanderbilt.

This living, breathing platter resulted from the friends leisurely jamming in Robby’s studio, and it shows. No pressure – just music made for the sheer joy of it. You hear every bit of Krieger’s signature style here, including his fingerstyle playing, nimble slide, earthy blues, and jazz-fusion. Overall, his creamy solos and slide blend well with Roth’s melodies.

“Shark Skin Suit” is terrific, dizzy jazz/funk. “Samosas & Kingfishers” mesmerizes with a fluid groove and Krieger’s creamy slide solo. “A Day in L.A.” radiates sunny smooth jazz with liquid slide; Krieger is gifted as both a rhythm and lead guitarist. This fact is evident on “Contrary Motion,” with a standout piercing guitar melody. “Bouncy Betty” features one of Krieger’s longer, more-expressive solos, while “Ricochet Rabbit” brings loose, jazzy guitar.

