Fender’s Celebrating 60 yrs of Jazz Bass w New Road Worn Model.

Scottsdale, AZ Fender basses changed music forever. First with the revolutionary Precision Bass®, Fender then followed up with the now iconic Jazz Bass® in 1960 but coming hot on the heels of the P Bass was no easy task. With its new stylish and comfortable offset body, versatile dual-pickup setup and ultra-playable slim neck profile, the Jazz Bass® launched Fender forward into the swinging sixties. It would go on to become one of the most widely used instruments of all time – featuring on classic recordings across jazz, funk, soul, blues, classic rock, heavy metal and so much more.

Sixty years later, we’re proud to celebrate its timeless design with a limited run Jazz Bass® that captures the touch, tone and magic of the original. The 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass honors and elevates the original design. Two Pure Vintage ‘62 pickups deliver the bell-clear highs and deep, musical low-end that make the J Bass® a staple for any genre. A pair of concentric volume and tone controls allow complete command over the blend and character of each pickup – a feature first found on the very earliest J-Bass models from 1960 to 1962. Other features include an alder body and maple neck with a bound rosewood fingerboard, bone nut, vintage-correct 7.25” radius, vintage tall frets, and a fast and comfortable 60’s “U” profile. The lacquer finish in Arctic Pearl is complemented by the tortoiseshell pickguard, white binding on the neck and matching headcap, making the 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass® an unforgettable modern classic. Also included are a deluxe vintage- style case with 60th anniversary embroidery and certificate of authenticity.

More information can be found here.