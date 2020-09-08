GRETSCH® ANNOUNCES THE ALL-NEW G9520E GIN RICKEY ACOUSTIC/ELECTRIC and G9500 LIMITED EDITION JIM DANDY™ FLAT TOP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Sept. 8, 2020) – Gretsch® today announces the all-new G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup and the G9500 Limited Edition Jim Dandy™ Flat Top.

Whether bluesy porch pickin’ or speakeasy swingin’, the G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup is a real gone finger-zinger classic.

Inspired by the Gretsch Rex parlor guitars of old, the Gin Rickey whisks guitarists back to the halcyon days when the earliest Gretsch guitars fueled many a barrelhouse barn burner.

Fun, flip and finely crafted, it features an X-braced basswood body with a powerfully resonant voice, a “C”-profile nato neck that joins the body at the 12th fret, a smooth walnut fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation all along the neck, and more. And coolest of the cool, the Gretsch Deltoluxe acoustic magnetic soundhole pickup reproduces a crisp yet throaty voice.

The G9520E also sports aged white body binding and an aged white “G”-graphic pickguard, gold-and-white soundhole rosette with gold double-line top striping, nickel hardware, vintage-style end-pin strap buttons, open-gear die-cast tuners and a hot Smokestack Black finish.

Faithful to the Gretsch® “Rex” parlor guitars of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, comfortable to play and full of woody vintage tone with full-sounding bass, the G9500 Limited Edition Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about the beloved “first guitar” and will inspire hours of playing joy.

Perfect for both picked and fingerstyle playing, the Jim Dandy features a non-cutaway basswood body with X-bracing for a powerful and resonant voice, and a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation along the length of the neck. Joining the body at the 12th fret, the “C”-shape nato neck hosts a comfortable, smooth-playing walnut fingerboard with vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays.

Wrapped in a remarkable Oxblood finish, the G9500 also has 1950s-style vintage open-gear die-cast tuning machines, nickel hardware and single-ply white pickguard featuring a “G” graphic.

