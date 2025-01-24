Surfy Industries Announces Three New Releases At The NAMM Show 2025

Anaheim, CA, January 24, 2025: Surfy Industries announced yesterday

its three new products at the NAMM Show 2025.

SURFYMAN

This is a character pedal featuring the actual circuitry of the Brownface

Showman with tone stack, presence control, tremolo (both usual SurfyTrem

configurations), vintage voicing, line out and phone preamp jack. Surfy

Industries has worked out the details of the sound of the amp to recreate it

exactly and precisely. The result is simply phenomenal like nothing else on

the market.

SURFYBEAR COMPACT DELUXE

The latest add-on to our reverb family, featuring something that customers

have been asking us for from day 1: the tremolo and the reverb together.

Compared to the SurfyBear Compact you already know, this features 9-12V

no polarity, so it is actually pedalboard friendly at best. It also can connect

to an external spring pan which would be selectable for each individual

mixer control. The tremolo is our SurfyTrem dual configuration and is

selectable for pre or post reverb.

SURFYSPIDER

This is a Swiss army-knife tool that solves a lot of practical problems on

stage or in the studio, by, in a few words, converting everything to

everything. No need for DJs or audio rental companies to carry around lots

of different cables to be ready for any necessity, featuring a mono switch

and the possibility, if connected to a power supply, to work as a phono preamp.