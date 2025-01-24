ERNIE BALL ANNOUNCES EARTHWOOD BELL BRONZE ACOUSTIC STRINGS,

ANAHEIM, CA (JANUARY 23, 2025) –– Today, Ernie Ball unveils an innovative string alloy for the Earthwood acoustic string collection, Bell Bronze. Developed in collaboration with John Mayer, Earthwood Bell Bronze acoustic guitar strings are the first to offer this new

patent-pending alloy, which was inspired by blends used for bells and cymbals. In addition,

Ernie Ball introduces the Tim Henson Signature Collection of strings and accessories, Pino

Palladino Smoothie Flats Signature bass strings, and an assortment of exciting new

accessories.



After a five-year hiatus, the Vans Warped Tour returns, bringing back the legendary Ernie Ball Vans Warped Tour Battle of the Bands. For over 20 years, this iconic competition was the longest-running live music contest of its kind, launching the careers of countless artists.

Known for offering unmatched opportunities, massive prizes, and invaluable artist support, itprovided aspiring musicians with the accessibility needed to take their artistry to the next level.

In 2025, the battle returns.

Developed in collaboration with John Mayer, Ernie Ball Earthwood Bell Bronze acoustic

guitar strings have been carefully crafted to meet John’s exacting standards, providing a new

voice for your acoustic guitar. Inspired by alloys used traditionally for bells and cymbals, Ernie

Ball’s patent-pending Bell Bronze alloy offers a richer, fuller sound than any other string in our

catalog. These strings will breathe new life into your guitar.

“Earthwood Bell Bronze strings are a giant leap forward in tone, playability, and

durability. They’re great in any musical setting but really shine when played solo.

There’s an orchestral quality to them.”

– John Mayer

Key Features:

● Developed in collaboration with John Mayer

● Big, bold sound

● Inspired by alloys used for bells and cymbals

● Increased resonance with improved projection & sustain

● Patent-pending alloy unique to Ernie Ball strings

● Available in 4 gauge combinations:

○ Extra Light (10-50)

○ Light (11-52)

○ Medium Light (12-54)

○ and Medium (13-56).

Ernie Ball Earthwood Bell Bronze acoustic guitar strings will be available this spring.