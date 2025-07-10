Crazy Tube Circuit White Whale V2

Introduced in 2017, Christos Ntaifotis’ original White Whale tremolo/reverb became one of his company’s best sellers. Its success, however, didn’t breed complacency, and after years of gathering user input, they recently introduced an update.

With a genuine three-spring reverb and a variety of tremolo effects, the White Whale V2 is no larger than two pedals. Its sounds can be used independently or in series, and each side has a soft-click/true-bypass switch along with the requisite controls – Volume, Mix, Dwell, and Tone for the reverb, along with Volume, Speed, and Intensity for tremolo.

Running between a dual-humbucker guitar and a small tube amp, the benefits of the additional selections became very apparent. The reverb side has a three-way mini toggle for Long, Short, and Medium duration, which makes it much easier to dial-in dwell and mix.

On the tremolo side, the three-way toggle selects tube bias shifting between blackface-style optical (labeled Opto) and Hard or Soft brownface-type harmonic tremolos; Hard has a wider range and more-pronounced sweep, while Soft has a smoother sweep and gentler peak. The Pre/Post toggle selects which effect runs first. CTC added to the pedal’s versatility with input jacks for a remote pedal and an expression pedal, to enhance control of reverb mix and tremolo speed.

In all, the White Whale V2 provides warm, all-analog reverb and tremolo with precise control of both.

This article originally appeared in VG's November 2024 issue.