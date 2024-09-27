Toronzo’s Tasty Blues!

Chicago Blues Master plays “Something To Do, Man”

More than “just” a great blues player, Toronzo Cannon is an outspoken supporter and fan of the form. His dedication extends to the guitar he plays here, made with wood repurposed from Muddy Waters’ home at 4339 South Lake Park Avenue. Built in Chicago by GTR, he plugged it into a Victoria Silver Sonic amp to tease us with a snippet of “Something To Do, Man,” one of the standout tracks from his new album “Shut Up & Play!” Catch our review in the September issue. Read Now!