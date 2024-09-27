Gibson Custom Celebrates “The King of the Blues” With Signature Guitar and Custom Curated Items to Commemorate One of the Greatest Music Festival Performances of All Time

NASHVILLE, TN (September 24, 2024) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson is proud to commemorate the legendary B.B. King and his landmark appearance at the Zaire 74 music festival for one of the most iconic sporting events of all time, the “Rumble in the Jungle.” To honor his performance, Gibson Custom and the Murphy Lab have handcrafted a limited-edition recreation of the 1974 ES-355 that B.B. famously used at the festival in a striking walnut finish. This Gibson B.B. King “Rumble in the Jungle” ES-355 guitar is available worldwide.

B.B. King’s performance at the Zaire 74 festival–which took place September 22-24 at the Stade du 20 Mai in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo)–was a powerful moment in music history, bringing the soul of the blues to the stage, uniting a global audience. B.B. King’s performance alongside James Brown and more set the tone for one of the most iconic sporting events of all time, the “Rumble in the Jungle,” a groundbreaking heavyweight championship fight between boxing legends Muhammed Ali and George Foreman, which ended up taking place on October 30, 1974.

“B.B. King’s performance at the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ was not just a concert–it was a defining cultural moment,” says Vassal Benford, CEO and Chairman of the B.B. King Music Company. “We are honored to collaborate with Gibson to create a guitar that captures both the artistry and spirit of B.B. King’s legendary performance. This instrument is more than a tribute-it’s a continuation of his enduring legacy, ensuring that future generations of musicians can connect with the heart and soul of the blues. The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ guitar is a knockout, and Gibson’s craftsmanship is unmatched. This is a great surprise for the BIRTHDAY month of the Iconic Mr. King. Thank you, Gibson from the ALL of the King Family!”

Handmade by the master craftspeople of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, the B.B. King “Rumble in the Jungle” 1974 ES-355 is an instant collector’s item, and only 100 guitars will be made.