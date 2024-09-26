Rocky Athas’ Texas ’Tude!

Genuine Lone Star Jams

Dallas guy Rocky Athas built a career playing blues in the vain of T-Bone and SRV, but his new album, “Livin’ My Best Life,” is more Houston/BFG-flavored. Here, he and his ’69 Gibson Les Paul Custom (running through an Ibanez TS-10 and a Fender Reverb tank going to a vintage Lab Series L-5) play riffs from three songs – “Dark Days,” the title track, and “Walk In My Shadow.” Our review of “Livin’ My Best Life” and interview with Rocky appear in the September issue. Read Now!