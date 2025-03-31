April 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 06

Lost and Found: weymann

Prizes From the Keystone State

Weymann is one great example of a less-remembered contemporary of Martin that – despite being highly creative and influential in its time – has since faded into obscurity. By Peter S. Kohman

Complete Outfit

Silvertone’s 1448 Guitar and Amp-in-Case

For many American kids in the ’50s and ’60s, the Sears catalog was the best place to see a variety of guitars and amplifiers like this one – which is both an oddity and a classic! By Dave Hunter

Chameleon

Gibson’s Pre-War Nick Lucas Special

America’s first pop superstar recorded the first “hot” solo guitar tunes before Gibson lured him as an endorser with a custom build that soon became this production model. By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

American (Or European?) Vintage

The Carvin CM95

Fender and Carvin were both founded in 1946, and nobody thinks twice when attaching the “vintage” label to Fender instruments. So, why is it so difficult to give Carvins like this the same status? By Michael Wright

John Osborne

Player-Grade Player

Introduced to music by parents who side-hustled by songwriting and playing weekend gigs, he stumbled on violin before learning a couple chords ignited a passion for guitar. He’s now the riff-writing musical chaperone of country’s hottest act – and a devotee of road-ready vintage guitars. By Ward Meeker

The VG Readers’ Choice Awards

We honor players and their music for being the best of the bunch in 2018, and induct Pete Townshend, Roger Mayer, Peter Green, and the Fender Super Reverb to the VG Hall of Fame.

News and Notes

Ibanez Re-Launches Rock & Rebuild; EHX Wins Judgement; Story Shifts; In Memoriam

Jon Butcher

360 Degrees

Jorge Calderón

Into the Spotlight

Anthony Gomes

Blues and Rock for Peace and Love

Scott Holt

From Buddy to Earl

Mike Molnar

Texas Twist

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Different Kind of Prodigy

John Knowles

Songs From the Heart

Vintage Guitar Price Guide

Pickup Spotlight

Upcoming Events

Classifieds

Showcase

Readers Gallery

Pop ’N Hiss

Kiss Alive! By Bret Adams

Fretprints

Jake E. Lee By Wolf Marshal

Ask Zac By Zac Childs

Shop of Hard Knocks

Silence of the Springs: Easy, Cheap Fix for a Noisy Vibrato By Will Kelly

Dan’s Guitar Rx

Buyer Beware: Fixing an Online Purchase By Dan Erlewine

The VG Hit List

Rolling Stones, Geddy Lee, Joe Satriani, Lefty Frizzell, Glen Campbell, Lindsey Buckingham, Tommy Emmanuel/John Knowles, Jorge Calderón, more!

Check This Action

Herb Remington, 1926–2018 By Dan Forte

VG Approved Gear

Carr Telstar, Teye Gypsy Queen, Jext Telez Black Drone Wasp, Sound City SC20, Monty Bluesmaster, SeaGlass RM3, Breedlove Oregon Concerto CE, Tascam Model 24

Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!