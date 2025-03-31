April 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 06
Lost and Found: weymann
Prizes From the Keystone State
Weymann is one great example of a less-remembered contemporary of Martin that – despite being highly creative and influential in its time – has since faded into obscurity. By Peter S. Kohman
Complete Outfit
Silvertone’s 1448 Guitar and Amp-in-Case
For many American kids in the ’50s and ’60s, the Sears catalog was the best place to see a variety of guitars and amplifiers like this one – which is both an oddity and a classic! By Dave Hunter
Chameleon
Gibson’s Pre-War Nick Lucas Special
America’s first pop superstar recorded the first “hot” solo guitar tunes before Gibson lured him as an endorser with a custom build that soon became this production model. By George Gruhn and Joe Spann
American (Or European?) Vintage
The Carvin CM95
Fender and Carvin were both founded in 1946, and nobody thinks twice when attaching the “vintage” label to Fender instruments. So, why is it so difficult to give Carvins like this the same status? By Michael Wright
John Osborne
Player-Grade Player
Introduced to music by parents who side-hustled by songwriting and playing weekend gigs, he stumbled on violin before learning a couple chords ignited a passion for guitar. He’s now the riff-writing musical chaperone of country’s hottest act – and a devotee of road-ready vintage guitars. By Ward Meeker
The VG Readers’ Choice Awards
We honor players and their music for being the best of the bunch in 2018, and induct Pete Townshend, Roger Mayer, Peter Green, and the Fender Super Reverb to the VG Hall of Fame.
News and Notes
Ibanez Re-Launches Rock & Rebuild; EHX Wins Judgement; Story Shifts; In Memoriam
Jon Butcher
360 Degrees
Jorge Calderón
Into the Spotlight
Anthony Gomes
Blues and Rock for Peace and Love
Scott Holt
From Buddy to Earl
Mike Molnar
Texas Twist
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Different Kind of Prodigy
John Knowles
Songs From the Heart
Pop ’N Hiss
Kiss Alive! By Bret Adams
Fretprints
Jake E. Lee By Wolf Marshal
Ask Zac By Zac Childs
Shop of Hard Knocks
Silence of the Springs: Easy, Cheap Fix for a Noisy Vibrato By Will Kelly
Dan’s Guitar Rx
Buyer Beware: Fixing an Online Purchase By Dan Erlewine
The VG Hit List
Rolling Stones, Geddy Lee, Joe Satriani, Lefty Frizzell, Glen Campbell, Lindsey Buckingham, Tommy Emmanuel/John Knowles, Jorge Calderón, more!
Check This Action
Herb Remington, 1926–2018 By Dan Forte
VG Approved Gear
Carr Telstar, Teye Gypsy Queen, Jext Telez Black Drone Wasp, Sound City SC20, Monty Bluesmaster, SeaGlass RM3, Breedlove Oregon Concerto CE, Tascam Model 24
