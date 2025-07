The Strings of Power

Hey there! Nate Westgor from Willie’s American Guitars dives into the world of guitar strings, discussing the differences between flat tops, half rounds, and flatwound strings. He also shares the fun backstory of the iconic “Slinky” strings! If you’re a fan of vintage guitars, don’t forget to subscribe to Vintage Guitar magazine and check out Willie’s.

Nate Westgor, Willie’s American Guitar, Guitar, Vintage Guitar, Vintage Guitar magazine