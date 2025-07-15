“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Binky Philips



Season 03 Episode 01

In Episode 3.2 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, host Ram Tuli engages with Binky Philips, a notable New York-based rock musician, guitarist, songwriter, and journalist. Known for his enduring presence in the city’s music scene since the early 1970s, Binky shares his experiences during a transformative era of musical creativity and cultural upheaval. The conversation also explores Binky’s iconic guitar collection.



