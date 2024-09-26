Tube Amp Doctor expands the BLACKPLATE™ Series. Also: REDBASE® and BLACKPLATE™ now in a new design.

Worms, Germany – September 2024 –

Just in time for the upcoming GUITAR SUMMIT, Tube Amp Doctor announces the next tubes for the reintroduced BLACKPLATE™ series. As of 2025 there will be three more tubes with black anode sheets.

The new models – all power tubes – are as follows: TAD EL84S-STR BLACKPLATE™ (p/n RT771), TAD EL34-STR BLACKPLATE™ (p/n RT761) and TAD KT88-STR BLACKPLATE™ (p/n RT791). This dramatically increases the number of amplifiers that can be powered by the TAD BLACKPLATE™ series.

The BLACKPLATE™ series is a modern production based on the legendary Blackplate tubes of the 50s and 60s. The TAD BLACKPLATE™ series shows a top performance because of very stable thermical heat dissipation resulting in brilliant longevity. Tonally, you can expect a sweet breakup, warm and musical mids with an overall NOS-character, following and paying hommage to the legendary designs of the golden age of tube manufacturing.

But that’s not the only news from TAD’s own productions. From now on, the BLACKPLATE™ and REDBASE® series will not only be distinguishable in the box but will also show off in the new box design. The TAD 5U4G REDBASE® (item number RT512) is the first tube in the new, bright red packaging design.

Characteristics of the TAD Blackplates:

very detailed and defined tone

natural and relaxed sound characteristics

lively portrayal of voices

perfect for complex and three-dimensional sounds

consistent thermal operation

long tube-life because of stable heat dissipation

# # #

TAD has been around since 1993. With a continuously growing reputation and an expanding product line of top-quality tube amp equipment and parts, TAD has become Europe’s leading tube supplier. They specifically take pride in their premium tubes which are tested, selected and quality controlled in Germany.