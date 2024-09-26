Tube Amp Doctor expands the BLACKPLATE™ Series. Also: REDBASE® and BLACKPLATE™ now in a new design.

James Jiskra
-
0
Tube Amp Doctor expands the BLACKPLATE™ Series. Also: REDBASE® and BLACKPLATE™ now in a new design.

Worms, Germany – September 2024 –

Just in time for the upcoming GUITAR SUMMIT, Tube Amp Doctor announces the next tubes for the reintroduced BLACKPLATE™ series. As of 2025 there will be three more tubes with black anode sheets.

The new models – all power tubes – are as follows: TAD EL84S-STR BLACKPLATE™ (p/n RT771), TAD EL34-STR BLACKPLATE™ (p/n RT761) and TAD KT88-STR BLACKPLATE™ (p/n RT791). This dramatically increases the number of amplifiers that can be powered by the TAD BLACKPLATE™ series.

The BLACKPLATE™ series is a modern production based on the legendary Blackplate tubes of the 50s and 60s. The TAD BLACKPLATE™ series shows a top performance because of very stable thermical heat dissipation resulting in brilliant longevity. Tonally, you can expect a sweet breakup, warm and musical mids with an overall NOS-character, following and paying hommage to the legendary designs of the golden age of tube manufacturing.

But that’s not the only news from TAD’s own productions. From now on, the BLACKPLATE™ and REDBASE® series will not only be distinguishable in the box but will also show off in the new box design. The TAD 5U4G REDBASE® (item number RT512) is the first tube in the new, bright red packaging design.

Characteristics of the TAD Blackplates:

  • very detailed and defined tone
  • natural and relaxed sound characteristics
  • lively portrayal of voices
  • perfect for complex and three-dimensional sounds
  • consistent thermal operation
  • long tube-life because of stable heat dissipation

#            #            #

TAD has been around since 1993. With a continuously growing reputation and an expanding product line of top-quality tube amp equipment and parts, TAD has become Europe’s leading tube supplier. They specifically take pride in their premium tubes which are tested, selected and quality controlled in Germany.

No posts to display