STEVE PURCELL : NEW SINGLE RELEASE :

Steve Purcell’s Latest Single “I’m Ready” Takes Audiences Back to the Heyday of Blues Rock. Fretbar Records is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Steve Purcell’s newest single, “I’m Ready,” set to launch digitally on all streaming platforms on March 1, 2024.

“Excellent..!! I’m personally flattered that Steve did my song, and Steve does an excellent job.”

– Frank Marino

“I’m Ready” is a straight-ahead rocker that pays homage to the golden era when blues rock reigned supreme in the music industry. With its infectious energy and soulful riffs, the track promises to captivate listeners and transport them back to the timeless sound of classic rock.

Steve Purcell, known for his electrifying guitar prowess and dynamic performances, delivers an electrifying performance on “I’m Ready,” showcasing his mastery of the genre and his ability to infuse it with a contemporary flair.

“We’re excited to share ‘I’m Ready’ with music enthusiasts worldwide,” says Purcell. “This song is a celebration of the raw power and emotion that defines blues rock, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

“The Nashville Rebel Steve Purcell pours pure power and passion into each line and lick on this killer cut. This is a guy who lives it, loves it, and delivers on every level. I’m blown away.”

– Ron Keel (KEEL, Steeler, Black Sabbath)

Prepare to be swept away by the nostalgia and exhilaration of “I’m Ready” as Steve Purcell brings the essence of blues rock back to life on March 1, 2024. Stay tuned for its release on all major streaming platforms.

About Steve Purcell: Steve Purcell is a seasoned guitarist and songwriter known for his authentic blend of blues, rock, and soul. With a career spanning decades, Purcell has garnered acclaim for his electrifying performances and soul-stirring compositions. His music is a testament to the timeless allure of blues rock, and he continues to inspire audiences worldwide with his passion and talent.

“Steve Purcell is a gifted guitarist, who has grown to understand the power of patience, and the rewards that come with restraint. Good taste and emotional commitment are the hallmarks of his playing style.”

– Henry Paul (Outlaws, Blackhawk)