Richard Tozzoli: Underscore Overlord

Shark Week” Les Pauls, Flying V, et al

Richard Tozzoli walks us through a guitar overdub session for Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week ’24,” featuring drummer Omar Hakim and the Budapest Orchest*ra. Recorded by Justin Guipp and Paul Antonell at Clubhouse Studios through the vintage Neve console, he used a Mesa Boogie MK IV head and an Orange 4×12. His orchestrated approach to guitar has him using a Gibson Custom Shop Flying V (with E tuned to low C), his black Les Paul Custom, chambered ’58 reissue with DiMarzios, and an ESP LTD Deluxe with EMGs. A long-time TV composer with credits on more than 1,800 series in 40-plus countries, he’s featured in the the May issue. Read Now!