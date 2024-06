Masterful Tapestry

Soak it in as Jussi Jaakonaho and his 1970 Gibson SG Standard jam on ”Beauty Box” through a late-’60s Gibson Falcon amp with tremolo and spring reverb. He creates the loop with a TC Electronic Ditto and you’ll hear touches of a Square Wave BD Sadist Fuzz. Catch our review of his new album, ”Build,” in the May issue. Read Now!