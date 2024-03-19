Sue Foley: Tribute to Female Pickers

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Revisiting the Work of Pioneers

From Austin by way of Ottawa, Sue Foley is known worldwide as a blues artist, but her new album “One Guitar Woman,” exhibits great range on tunes written and originally performed by pioneering female players. Here, she and her flamenco guitar (custom-built in Paracho, Mexico) play Piedmont-style fingerpicking from the lead-off track, Elizabeth Cotten’s “Oh Babe It Ain’t No Lie.” In late 2024/early ’25, she’ll release “Guitar Woman,” a book featuring interviews with Bonnie Raitt, Nancy Wilson, Charo, Joan Armatrading, and many others. In the March issue, she talks about both projects, her preferred gear, favorite tunes, the state of blues music, and her fresh live album. Read Now!