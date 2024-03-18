Vola Guitars and Micheal Keene of The Faceless release his first ever Made In Japan Signature Model

Conroe, TX – March 14th – Designed in collaboration with metal titan Michael Keene of The Faceless, this powerhouse of a guitar has appropriately been dubbed “The Keene Machine”. With a sleek demeanor and crushing authority, it was created for uninhibited speed and grit. Perhaps its most notable feature is the integration of a GOTOH 1996T tremolo system, allowing you to raise or lower the pitch with intensity and accuracy. Another key feature is the installation of two Fishman Fluence pickups, which are complemented by a push/pull pot that allows two unique voices between the Fluences and can be expanded upon with the 5-way super switch. Aesthetically, the Alder body is finished with a custom “Keene Green” high gloss finish. The ebony fingerboard is crafted with Vola Eye of Life inlays as well as a signature “Chaos Star” inlay on the 12th fret.