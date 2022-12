Bass Master Homage to Jack Bruce

In the December issue, bass master Jeff Berlin recalls the first time he heard Cream (“Spoonful” and Crossroads”), and why it was so impactful. Jeff’s new album, “Jack Songs,” is an homage to Jack Bruce, and here he uses his Cort Rithimic runing through Markbass Players School combo to play “Traintime Time.” Don’t miss our interview with Jeff. Read Now!