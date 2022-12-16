Melodic, accessible – and shredtastic – it’s Lari Basilio!

Just for VG followers, a solo take on “Novo”

Lari Basilio grabbed her signature Ibanez LB1 (dig the purple finish and gold hardware!) to play a fresh take on “Novo,” from her new album “Your Love.” Her forté is composition that relies on melody, and the album showcases her love of instrumentals that connect to the spirit. The guitar’s pickups are a signature set designed with Seymour Duncan. “I’m proud of the LB1… it inspires me to write new song,” she said. Our review of Your Love and interview with Lari both appear in the November issue. Read Now!