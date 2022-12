Chicago native leans into the Benson/Green playbook on “Suspects”

Guitarist Bobby Broom has recorded with legends including Kenny Burrell, Dr. John, and Sonny Rollins. When he’s not recording or performing, you might find him teaching jazz at Northern Illinois University. Here, he and his ’77 Ibanez 2471NT play Chick Corea’s “Humpty Dumpty,” from his latest album, “Keyed Up,” a compilation of compositions by keyboardists. Read our review in the December issue. Read Now!