Deft work on an L-5 for “The Three Doves”

George Cotsirilos grew up listening to Bloomfield, Hendrix, and Clapton, then studied jazz guitar. Here, his influences are on full display as he plays “The Three Doves,” from his latest album, “Refuge.” That’s his oh-so-cool 1970 Gibson L-5. See our review of “Refuge” in the November issue. Read Now!