B.J. Baartmans shares his “Cabin Fever”

The Space Age Travellers: Eclectic Instro

B.J. Baartmans’ trio, The Space Age Travellers, defies genre labelling. Here, he uses his ’73 Fender Strat (tuned down a full step) with a replacement neck to show us how he played “Cabin Fever,” from their new album, “Satellite Shuffle.” He’s plugged into an early-’70s Princeton, preamped with “…a clean-sounding Nobles overdrive and Strymon Flint to give the guitar a little more clout.” Our review of “Satellite Shuffle” appears in the October issue. Read Now!