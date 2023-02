Award-Winning Blues, and Beyond!

Individually, the husband-wife team of Anika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers have won blues awards, but together they expand the repertoire. Here, Paul uses his ’60 Gibson Melody Maker D through an old Klon Centaur and TC Electronic Hall of Fame Reverb into a ’74 Fender Vibro Champ to back Annika on “You Got to Believe,” from their new album, “Good Trouble.” Read our review of the album in the February issue. Read Now!