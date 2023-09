Star Grabs Vintage J-50 for “Ain’t the Truth Enough?

An in-demand sideman for more than 50 years, guitar wizard Nils Lofgren has worked with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, and done solo work while appearing with everyone from Roy Buchanan to Ringo Starr. He grabbed his ’64 Gibson J-50 (tuned in Open G) to play this acoustic rendition of “Ain’t the Truth Enough?,” from the recently released “Mountains.” Read our interview in the September issue. Read Now!