StringTree.co Launches Auction Platform for High-End Musical Instruments; First Auction Opens October 15th

Sioux Falls, SD – October 3, 2024— StringTree.co , a new auction marketplace for premium, vintage, and collectible musical instruments, has officially launched its platform. StringTree.co aims to redefine the buying experience by connecting enthusiasts through a trusted, transparent seven-day auction model.

The first auction will open for bids on October 15, 2024. This debut auction will feature a 1963 Gretsch 6119 Chet Atkins Tennessean, an affordable and sought-after vintage instrument for collectors and players alike. Built by musicians and collectors,

“StringTree.co is all about bringing together a passionate community and offering a better way to buy and sell high-value gear,” said Peter Burghardt, Founder & CEO. “Our transparent auction format ensures fair prices while our community powers user excitement and trust in the buying process.”

Why StringTree.co?

Curated Listings: Each instrument is screened, selected for its desirability, and comes with detailed descriptions, including history, notable features and past ownership details.

Engaged Community: Buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts can interact through a platform comments and questions feature, sharing insights and expertise on auction items.

Fair & Transparent Auctions: StringTree.co’s seven-day auctions eliminate haggling and guarantee market value for every instrument.

First Auction Opens October 15th

The inaugural auction will feature a 1963 Gretsch 6119 Chet Atkins Tennessean (identical to George Harrison’s Hard Day’s Night and Revolver era Gretsch) and other rare instruments from top-tier sellers. Bidding opens on October 15, 2024, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting new chapter for the high-end musical instrument community.

About StringTree.co

StringTree.co is revolutionizing the way high-end instruments change hands. With community-driven auctions, expert curation, and transparency, it’s set to become the go-to marketplace for premium musical gear.