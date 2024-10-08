Chris Stapleton’s distinctive style – blending elements of Outlaw country with high-caliber original songs, powerful vocals, and a minimalist, edgy sound – proves Nashville artists can prosper without mindless “bro-country” formulas. Stapleton has earned every bit of critical acclaim and commercial success he’s enjoyed.

There are just two guitarists on these 14 numbers – Stapleton and his capable producer, Dave Cobb, plus bassist J.T. Cure. On the romantic, bongo-driven ballad “The Fire,” acoustic guitars frame Stapleton’s passionate vocal and synth work by his wife, Morgane Stapleton. They create a foreboding amplified leitmotif around his passionate vocal on “South Dakota,” with its fear-ridden lyrics and a spare, yet effective solo passage. On the rocking title song, the churning electric guitar parts give his vocal greater animation.

Stapleton’s electric accompaniment and solo work mesh perfectly with Cobb’s nylon-string on the sensual “Loving You on My Mind.” Alone, Chris plays the delicate acoustic accompaniment to the spiritual “Mountains of My Mind.” Paul Franklin’s pedal steel appears on the powerful, moving love ballad “The Day I Die” and “Crosswind,” as always, playing only what’s needed. The album is a triumph of song, voice and sound, as Stapleton and Cobb demonstrate the joys of doing more with less.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.