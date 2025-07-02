Mojo Thunder

The rockin’ Kentucky outfit is back with stomping tunes, passionate lyrics, and a charismatic double-guitar assault. Drummer Zac Shoopman, bassist Andrew Brockman, lead guitarist Bryson Willoughby, and rhythm guitarist/vocalist Sean Sullivan, share sonic duties with Duane Lundy in the production chair. Sagas of the South, tragedy, justice, and plight of the working class provide weighty narratives for an ensemble that strives for a middle ground between classic southern rock and ’90s alternative.

“The Sun Still Rises” begins the proceedings with careening vocals, jangling solid bodies, and half-time grooves that morph into dramatic breaks and heavily driving rhythms. Their single, “Step By Step,” offsets uptempo, jubilant pop-rock drumming with lyrics about anxiety, hopelessness, and seclusion. The fretboard efforts of Sullivan and Willoughby lean into chugging chord work and tasteful ornamentation, rather than single-note-solo ripping. Songs like “Memphis” get mileage from ensemble twists and turns rather than pentatonic lick fests, though “Gettin’ On a Binge” yields a muscular solo.

Clever arranging, intelligent use of dynamics, and chordal embellishments serve the sentiment of songs like “Let It Fall” and the throbbing mid-tempo rocker “Caroline.” Heavy guitar highlights include the memorable “Holy Ghost” and “Greetings From Western Art.”

