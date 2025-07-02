Mike Stern’s smokin’ new album is the last with longtime keyboardist and producer Jim Beard (Steely Dan), who died in March. Thus, Echoes becomes the capstone to a near-40-year collaboration.

Then there’s the music itself. You can hear Stern’s trademark hard-bop shred mixed with sick blues bends on “Connections.” “Where’s Leo” starts with a speedy snake-charmer riff, evoking a North Africa-meets-flamenco vibe. “Space Bar” has the New York groove that Mike, along with John Scofield, helped pioneer in the ’80s – a nasty, funky response to the rise of icky smooth jazz. “Could Be” is a another example of his Big Apple fusion; it’s modern funk, yet mindful of the early bop of Monk, Bird, Miles, and Diz.

Stern’s guitar tone deserves special note. While earlier albums could exhibit harsh amounts of chorus, his sound here is warm and silky, perfectly balancing overdrive and modulation. Also dig Richard Bona’s hard-charging bass lines. Speaking of four-stringers, Grammy winner and bassist Christian McBride appears on “Stuff Happens,” weaving in and out of Stern’s blues phrases.

Echoes doesn’t radically break from earlier Stern albums, yet it’s another notch in a thrilling career. It also illuminates his underrated gifts as a composer of guitar music.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.