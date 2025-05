Greg Koch: Gristly “Blues”

Greg Koch fearlessly wrings the sort of vibrato that only a Tele will tolerate from his ’53 to play this exclusive version of Freddie King’s “The Stumble” flavored with a bit of delay and running into his Tone King Royalist. Inspired by fan requests, it’s just one of the tracks culled from his catalog that are mixed with two previously unreleased tunes on his new album, “Blues.” Catch our review and an interview with Greg in the May issue. Read Now!