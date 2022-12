VG Exclusive “Dry Run”

GA-20 blends influences from Hendrix to the guitar Kings to East Coast Family cassettes. Here, Matt Stubbs and Pat Faherty do an exclusive take on “Dry Run,” from their new album, “Crackdown.” Matt is playing a Jazzmaster ’62 Thin Skin through a Catalinbread Topanga Spring Reverb into a 1950 Gibson GA-20 while Pat dons his trusty ’54 Harmony Stratotone Newport through a ’60 GA-18. Don’t miss our cover interview in the December issue. Read Now!