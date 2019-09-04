Have Guitar Will Travel – 015 Spencer Henderson

Today guest is Spencer Henderson, the owner of “West Coast Pedalboards”…

We discuss his transition from working in IT (working temperature monitor in agriculture and training others) to building modern vintage pedalboards. Spencer has done a wonderful job of providing useful videos on social media for “do it yourselfers”. Everything from pedalboard construction to wiring and soldering. Check him out on Facebook and Instagram. We talk about Gary Holt’s (Exodus, Slayer) pedalboard and a build for Gibson for their NAMM booth. If you enjoy vintage styling his pedalboards are a joy to look at. https://westcoastpedalboard.com

Please like, comment and most of all share this podcast with your friends. And send me any comments or show ideas to the Have Guitar Will Travel podcast page at Facebook Instagram and Twitter.

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, and Google Play Music!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.