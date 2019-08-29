BRIGHT COLORED EXCLUSIVE REVERENDS FROM CHICAGO MUSIC EXCHANGE

TOLEDO, OH (August 28, 2019) – Reverend Guitars and Chicago Music Exchange have been busy creating a number of exclusive colors on the Double Agent OG platform. The Mulberry Mist version is available with a dark roasted maple neck, a pau ferro fretboard, and a tortoise pickguard.



The Avocado and Coral versions have roasted maple necks and fretboards with parchment pickguards. The Avocado and Coral Double Agent OGs are available in right-handed or left-handed versions.





The Reverend Double Agent OG, a best-selling model for Reverend, is a single-cutaway guitar with a Reverend HA5 humbucker in the bridge position and a Reverend 9A5 p90 in the neck position. With the Bass Contour Control knob, the guitar can create a variety of tones.

Like all Reverend Guitars, this guitar has a Korina body. A Boneite nut, locking tuners, and a dual-action truss rod are all for maximum performance. You can’t be different if you’re playing what everyone else is. Visit www.reverendguitars.com to start your journey towards being an individual.