TOLEDO, OH (August 28, 2019) – Reverend Guitars has joined up with Wildwood Guitars for another limited run exclusive. The Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider T in Oceanside Green Sparkle with a dark roasted maple neck and dark brown back is only available through the Colorado dealer. Only twelve are available – six with maple fretboards and six with pau ferro fretboards. Reverend Guitars has done a number of exclusive runs with the retailer since 2010.
I think that this color is a sweet addition to Wildwood’s legacy of cool tweaks to Reverend’s existing line – Ken Haas, Reverend Guitars CEO
Based on the vintage T platform, the Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider T has lots of upgrades. With a body that’s chambered around the neck joint, a compound radius (10”-14”) sed neck, stainless steel saddles, and a push-pull phase switch in the tone control, this guitar has a vintage look and sound without the vintage issues.
Like all Reverend Guitars, this guitar has a Korina body. A Boneite nut, locking tuners, and a dual-action truss rod are all for maximum performance. You can’t be different if you’re playing what everyone else is. Visit www.reverendguitars.com to start your journey towards being an individual.
NEW SPARKLE REVEREND GUITARS AND WILDWOOD GUITARS EXCLUSIVE
TOLEDO, OH (August 28, 2019) – Reverend Guitars has joined up with Wildwood Guitars for another limited run exclusive. The Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider T in Oceanside Green Sparkle with a dark roasted maple neck and dark brown back is only available through the Colorado dealer. Only twelve are available – six with maple fretboards and six with pau ferro fretboards. Reverend Guitars has done a number of exclusive runs with the retailer since 2010.