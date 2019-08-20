MARTIN GUITAR TO INTRODUCE FIVE NEW GUITARS TO BRIGHTEN YOUR FALL SEASON

NAZARETH, Pa. – August 19, 2019 – C. F. Martin & Co.® (Martin Guitar) introduces five new guitar models for the fall

season. The launch includes additions to the popular Road Series and X Series and a Limited Edition D-45 Woodstock

50th Anniversary model.

Road Series

D-12E Koa and 000-12E Koa

With the D-12E Koa and 000-12E Koa in Martin’s lineup, now more players can turn their dreams of owning a koa guitar

into reality. The back and sides of these gorgeous models are constructed with koa fine veneer, which is an

environmentally conscious, alternative-wood option, made by bonding koa hardwood to an African mahogany core. The

result is the show-stopping look of a koa guitar in two popular body sizes at a great price. Along with legendary Martin

tone, balance, and comfort, you will get mother-of-pearl-patterned rosette and fingerboard inlay, a full-gloss body, a softshell

gig bag, Fishman® MX-T electronics, and Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings. With all that, one of these

fine Koa Road Series guitars will undoubtedly become your go-to gig guitar. List price $1,599.

X Series

D-X1E

Formerly known as the DXK2AE, this new D-X1E gets some notable upgrades for fall 2019. The top, back and sides of this

new guitar are constructed from a gorgeous, koa-pattern high-pressure laminate (HPL), generated from premium

Hawaiian koa that was specially selected from Martin’s wood stores. It is equipped with Fishman® MX electronics and

strung with Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings. All this gives the D-X1E a great look to match its room-filling

sound. Add in a new soft gig bag featuring headstock, bridge, and endpin protectors, a durable water-repellent exterior,

and foam padding, and this model is truly a stage-ready guitar. List price $649.



D-X2E

Like the D-X1E, the new D-X2E sports some exciting upgrades from its predecessor, the DX1KAE, starting with the back

and sides being constructed from a gorgeous, koa-pattern high-pressure laminate (HPL), generated from premium

Hawaiian koa that was specially selected from Martin’s wood stores. Additionally, a mother-of-pearl-pattern rosette and

fingerboard inlay step up the flash of this model while a new wood neck, bridge, and fingerboard make the instrument

lighter and more balanced and offer better sound transfer. It is also equipped with Fishman® MX electronics and strung

with Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings, giving the D-X2E superior sound to match its great looks. Add in a

new soft gig bag featuring headstock, bridge, and endpin protectors, a durable water-repellent exterior, and foam

padding, and this model is truly a stage-ready guitar. List price $799.

Limited Edition

D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary

The D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary guitar is the third and final instrument in a series celebrating the 50-year

anniversary of the epic 1969 Woodstock music festival. Preceded in 2019 by the DX and D-35 models, the D-45

Woodstock 50th Anniversary is the most opulent of the three, with East Indian rosewood back and sides and abalone

inlay throughout. It features special artwork of the iconic Woodstock dove perched atop Martin’s alternate torch design

on the headstock. “1969–2019” adorns the fingerboard, and a peace sign decorates the heelcap. The interior label is

hand-signed by C. F. Martin IV and two of the original Woodstock co-founders, Joel Rosenman and Michael Lang. It

includes an embroidered ply hardshell case and is strung with Martin’s Titanium Core strings. This model is limited to a

run of 50 instruments. List price $13,999.

