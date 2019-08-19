Have Guitar Will Travel – 014 Robert Berry

The new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features Robert Berry, renowned bassist in The Greg Kihn Band.

A passionate progressive-rock guy, he worked with Steve Howe in GTR, with Carl Palmer and Keith Emerson in the ELP offshoot 3, and has performed with Ambrosia and The Tubes. His band, December People, which includes Sammy Hagar and members of Night Ranger, plays Christmas tunes in a classic rock vibe. He does it all while running a studio stocked with a collection vintage guitars. www.robertberry.com

Please like, comment and most of all share this podcast with your friends. And send me any comments or show ideas to the Have Guitar Will Travel podcast page at Facebook Instagram and Twitter.

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, and Google Play Music!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.