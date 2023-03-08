Have Guitar Will Travel 084 – Greg Koch

Guitarheads the world over know Greg Koch is a big guy who plays monster licks. In the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan talks with the guitar wizard on a range of topics, including how much he loves and appreciates playing in front of his fans. A longtime endorser with a few signature Reverend guitars, he’s also a busy ambassador at NAMM shows and on tours spanning the U.S. and Europe. And of course they dig into his guitars, effects, and amps, along with his adventures in Hawaii, instructional videos for Wildwood, and much more. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

