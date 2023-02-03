Have Guitar Will Travel 083 – Martin Guitar: Thomas Ripsam, Chris Martin and Rich Robinson

The new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” digs deep into the story of – and latest happenings at – C.F. Martin. Host James Patrick Regan talks with Thomas Ripsam, discussing his work as President and CEO, then talks history with company owner Chris Martin, who shares anecdotes involving heavy-hitter players and dealers. In part three, Rich Robinson discusses the new D-28 based on the guitar he grew up playing and and used to pen early hits by the Black Crowes. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

